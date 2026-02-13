Mattias Sholl: Remembering Jack Bowkus on "Stick It to Cancer Night"

The world of hockey draws many parallels to certain aspects of life. It requires a fearless nature to play, a willingness to get back up after you've been knocked down, and everyone seems to know everyone, whether from time spent as teammates in a different organization, as opponents growing up, or coming from the same coaching in development programs throughout the game.

Reflecting on tomorrow's "Stick It To Cancer Night", presented by Bon Secours, cancer shares similarities to the characteristics listed above. It takes fearlessness to fight it, courage to get up every day and stare it down, and we all know someone who has been affected or taken from us by this insidious disease.

Heading into tomorrow's most emotionally charged night of the season, Swamp Rabbits net-minder Mattias Sholl remembers the courage, friendship, and hockey mentorship of Jack Bowkus, who he and the hockey world lost six years ago after a three-year battle with stomach cancer.

"My dad ran the rink locally that I played at and coached minor hockey, and as I got older and came up through the ranks, that's when I met Jack. He was brought in to coach the Jr. Kings AAA 18u team," Sholl said of his late coach. "He brought the success he had with the California Wave to the program and was integral in developing so much talent in both Southern California and the entire state itself, so I was proud to have been coached by him in my earlier years."

Bowkus, a native of Lansing, Michigan, had a productive major-junior career with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades, including a 100-point campaign in his final season. He then turned to a brief professional career that took him through the IHL With the Flint Spirits and the ECHL in its inaugural season with the Knoxville Cherokees. The next three seasons, Bowkus jumped across the pond and played in Germany, before turning the page to a prolific coaching career.

Bowkus' coaching legacy in California began in 1995, running the Westminster Wave (later named California Wave) with Jeff Turcotte and Alex Pitcher. Those around him say that he helped catch the lightning created by the Los Angeles Kings' 1993 Stanley Cup Final run with Wayne Gretzky as the captain and taught a generation of players how to love the game just like he did. Between the Wave, and eventually the Jr, Kings, he helped his programs to a multitude of Pacific District regional titles and California state championships through the California Amateur Hockey Association. Additionally, the programs qualified numerous times for the USA Hockey National Championships, finishing as runner-up on three different occasions.

Bowkus departed California to take on different coaching challenges throughout the ranks of hockey in the NAHL as an assistant coach with the Soo Indians and head coach of the Wichita Fall Wildcats, USHL as head coach of the Indiana Ice, and a skills coach with the Dallas Stars for over a decade. Eventually, he returned to California to the Jr. Kings program, which is where he reunited with Turcotte and met Sholl.

"When I was about 12 or 13, he became the assistant coach of one of my AAA teams with Jeff Turcotte as the head coach," Sholl explained. "Jack was a coach that didn't mince words. He was funny but was never afraid to call out guys on the ice and challenge them. It always came from a good place, but he never changed his approach to the game, regardless of who he was coaching. He always preached a hard-nosed mentality, promoting team chemistry and an unmatched work ethic as the basis of the teams he led."

During Sholl's 18u AAA season, Bowkus was diagnosed with stomach cancer, beginning what became a three-year battle with the disease.

"It was right around that time I had heard of his diagnosis. He became really close with my father then," Sholl explained. "He had obviously worked and coached with my dad before, but they developed a great friendship that lasted until the day we lost him. What was so impressive about his courage was he didn't stop coaching."

According to LA Kings Insider, Bowkus had his stomach removed shortly after his diagnosis, and continued to coach any from the 14u, 16u, and 18u programs. Just as he emotionally fought for his life, he poured just as much emotion into his kids and showcasing their talent to whoever would watch.

"I think, out of everything he taught us about life, or hockey, the lessons, x's and o's, and what have you, I think the most important aspect of what he did for hockey in our community and state was how he really put a spotlight on the talent that came from our area of the country," Sholl stated. "Even though California has had hockey for a long time, he came to a non-traditional hockey market and put us on the map."

Bowkus created the Cali Prospects Camp in 2007, which consistently put the premier hockey talent of California on display, drawing in attention nationally from coaches of all levels. It was through his work with the Jr. Kings and the camp that he promoted high caliber players, such as 2018 US Olympian Jonathan Blum, current Ontario Reign forward and 2022 NCAA champion Cole Guttman, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany, and Calgary Flames goaltender and two-time AHL Goaltender of the Year Dustin Wolf, to name a few. Additionally, he developed many players that have previously or currently play in the ECHL, like Sahil Panwar of the Indy Fuel, Mitch Wahl from the Idaho Steelheads, Jake McGrew of the Tahoe Knight Monsters, current Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jacob Modry, and Sholl and his brother Tomas, the latter of which won ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2020 with the Idaho Steelheads.

That belief and confidence came from Bowkus to the youngest Sholl brother, who helped him with an opportunity that immensely impacted his hockey trajectory.

"It took a good number of people in my life, from my parents to my brother, and countless coaches along the way to help me pursue my dreams and get me to the professional ranks," he explained, emotionally, "but Jack was a major catalyst in elevating me to the next level. He talked to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the NAHL and got me a tryout in their camp. The rest, as they say, is history."

Sholl made the Ice Dogs team and shot out of a cannon: he lost one game in regulation all season in 25 contests in 2018-19, going a blistering 17-1-4 with six shutouts, and led the league with both a 1.69 GAA and .934 SV%. After earning All-Rookie 2nd Team honors and a Midwest Division title, he powered Fairbanks all the way to the Robertson Cup Championship, falling by a narrow 2-1 count in the winner-take-all game against the Aberdeen Wings.

"It's one thing to have gotten his recommendation. It's another to play the game, so I understood the gravity of the opportunity," Sholl explained. "I'm forever grateful to Jack for helping elevate me. There was an inherent pressure to perform both because I wanted to win, but I also wanted to do right by Jack in putting his name on the line for me. It was a challenge, but my time in Fairbanks was exciting. I got to play some great hockey."

He doubled down on his success with even more recognition in 2019-20, his second season. Avoiding the "sophomore slump", Sholl went 29-8-3 in 41 games with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA, and .924 SV%, making the Midwest Division's All-Star Team, the NAHL's Second All-Star Team, and earning both Midwest Division Goaltender of the Year and MVP honors.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt in early March of that season. Weeks later, Sholl, and the hockey world, lost a titan, as Bowkus passed away on March 28, 2020. He was 53 years old.

"It was a very emotional time. We had no idea how long the world would be the way it was due to Covid-19, and then I learn both my grandfather and Jack passed away the same night," Sholl said, somberly. "Leading up, I had the chance to exchange some messages with him and check in, as this was his second battle with the cancer. It was such a shock how he deteriorated so fast, the cancer was that aggressive the second time around. My dad also helped take care of him towards the end and was with him in his final moments. It was devastating. I lost a coach, mentor, and friend that night, and his passing sent shockwaves throughout the hockey community."

Sholl continued to heed the wisdom of his coach and honor his memory, relying on a relentless work ethic to sharpen his skills and continue with the game they both loved. After a season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, Sholl earned a scholarship to play NCAA college hockey at Bemidji State University. Over four years, he registered a 52-51-12 record in 117, coupled with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2022, twice named a CCHA All-Star, and in 2024, led the Beavers to a CCHA Regular Season Championship, while collecting CCHA Goaltender of the Year Honors.

From there, Sholl turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits, winning his professional debut five years and a day past Bowkus' passing on March 29, 2025, at Atlanta, and backstopped the Swamp Rabbits to an upset of the South Carolina Stingrays, making a then career-high 41 saves on 42 shots to end their 17-game win streak on April 13th.

This past offseason, Sholl earned an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign. He notched his first career shutout on November 1st against South Carolina and earned a career-high 43 saves in a win against Florida on January 23rd. On December 21, 2025, Sholl made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign, bringing it back full circle to El Segundo, California, the place he learned so much under Bowkus.

"My biggest takeaway from Jack, after all this time, is work ethic. He preached it to everyone, especially me," Sholl said. "He always said no matter what you do in life, sports, work, family, you need to work hard. He always used my brother as an example for me in working hard towards my goals, and he has to be one of the hardest workers I know. Jack's belief in me fueled that. I said it earlier, it took, and continues to take, so many people to help push me to be a better professional and accomplish my dreams, but Jack was so integral, and his confidence in me to perform after sticking his neck out for me in junior lasts with me to this day.

"Putting that in perspective to fighting cancer, it takes hard work and commitment to fight for your life. He, like everyone else affected by this disease, was so courageous," Sholl concluded. "I put his initials on my goaltending stick as a reminder of him, his lessons, and his courage. Any time things get tough for me on the ice in practice or games, I look to his initials and keep fighting just like he did. I look forward to playing for his memory and celebrating him and so many others in our organization and fan base on Friday night."







