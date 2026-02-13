ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 12, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Toledo:

Darby Llewellyn, F

Utah:

TJ Sneath, F

Worcester:

Hunter Hall, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Florida:

Delete Anthony Butrico, G Released as EBUG

Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Kyle McClellan, G Activated from Acquired

Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield

Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Kansas City:

Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay

Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Loaned to Lehigh Valley

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Delete DJ King, D Loaned to Hershey 2/9

Add DJ King, D Assigned by Hershey 2/9

Toledo:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Activated from Reserve

Add Mathias Laferriere, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F Placed on Team Suspension

Tulsa:

Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve 2/11

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Jacob Mucitelli, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add TJ Sneath, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Henri Schreifels, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Activated from Reserve

Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Christophe Fillion, F Traded to Wichita

Delete Reid Jacobson, G Released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Christophe Fillion, F Acquired from Utah

Worcester:

Add Hunter Hall, F Activated from Reserve







