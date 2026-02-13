ECHL Transactions - February 12
Published on February 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 12, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Toledo:
Darby Llewellyn, F
Utah:
TJ Sneath, F
Worcester:
Hunter Hall, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Florida:
Delete Anthony Butrico, G Released as EBUG
Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Kyle McClellan, G Activated from Acquired
Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield
Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Kansas City:
Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay
Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Connor Joyce, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Vincent Sevigny, D Loaned to Lehigh Valley
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Delete DJ King, D Loaned to Hershey 2/9
Add DJ King, D Assigned by Hershey 2/9
Toledo:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Add Benjamin Gaudreau, G Activated from Reserve
Add Mathias Laferriere, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F Placed on Team Suspension
Tulsa:
Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve 2/11
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Jacob Mucitelli, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add TJ Sneath, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Henri Schreifels, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Mike Gelatt, F Placed on Reserve
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F Activated from Reserve
Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Christophe Fillion, F Traded to Wichita
Delete Reid Jacobson, G Released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Christophe Fillion, F Acquired from Utah
Worcester:
Add Hunter Hall, F Activated from Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2026
- Mattias Sholl: Remembering Jack Bowkus on "Stick It to Cancer Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bison Sign Defenseman Ivan Chukarov - Bloomington Bison
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch, Crunch Recall Spencer Kersten - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Logan Nijhoff Heads to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- John Fusco Follows Family's Olympic Path to Pro Hockey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2 to Win 4th Straight Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Power Play Leads Way to 4-2 Win over Mariners - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Fall 2-1 to Wheeling on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Dominate in Heartland, Notch 7 in Emphatic Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Starts Homestand with Defeat vs. Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.