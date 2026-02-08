Tung, Bison Shut out Komets

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Callum Tung made 37 saves for his first professional shutout and Sullivan Mack scored twice as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 5-0 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Lou-Felix Denis started the scoring for Bloomington just one minute and 44 seconds into the game when he caught a pass from Brad Morrison and deked out the Komets netminder. The Bison carried the pace of play for nearly the entire period and added on to the lead to go up 2-0 at 13:05. Eddie Matsushima entered the offensive zone and dropped the puck for Shane Ott, who rifled in his ninth goal of the season from the top of the faceoff circle. Tung made 12 saves in the first period and limited rebounds with strong positional goaltending.

Less than five minutes into the second, Bloomington capitalized on a Fort Wayne breakdown and Mack finished off an odd-man-rush opportunity from Morrison and Matsushima to climb up 3-0. The offensive outburst continued late in the period when Zakary Karpa made it 4-0. Mikhail Abramov drew attention to himself along the boards just inside of the blue line before sailing a pass to Ayden MacDonald on the far side of the ice. MacDonald then left a drop pass for Karpa who rifled in the fourth Bison goal with less than two and a half minutes remaining. Tung saved all 10 shots thrown on net in the period and would be tested even more in the third.

Bloomington began the final frame on a powerplay thanks to a slashing penalty at the horn, and Mack scored from Abramov and Denis at 1:39 to give the Bison their fifth goal. Fort Wayne outshot the visitors 15-3 in the period, and Tung was under siege for most of the final 10 minutes of the game. With nearly five minutes left, he made a full-extension, post-hugging stop on a rebound bid and finished the game with 37 saves.

With the win, Bloomington jumped two points ahead of the Indy Fuel for sole possession of third place in the Central Division, and now trail Fort Wayne by just five points for second place.

