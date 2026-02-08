ECHL Transactions - February 8

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 8, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Alex Murray, D

Greensboro:

Billy Roche, D

Maine:

Ryan Kuzmich, F

Reading:

Sam Dabrowski, F

Tahoe:

Jacob Mucitelli, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Matt Hubbarde, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve

Add Callum Tung, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Murray, D Activated from Reserve

Iowa:

Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Matt Koethe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild

Add Matt Koethe, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Kalamazoo:

Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve 2/7

Delete Josh Bloom, F Placed on Reserve 2/7

Maine:

Delete Stan Basisty, G Released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Delete Carson Musser, D Placed on Reserve 2/7

Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on IR 3 Day 2/7

Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from IR 3 Day 2/7

Orlando:

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from Reserve 2/7

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve 2/7

Tulsa:

Delete Nathan Dunkley, F Placed on Team Suspension

Utah:

Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on Reserve







