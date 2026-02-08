ECHL Transactions - February 8
Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 8, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Alex Murray, D
Greensboro:
Billy Roche, D
Maine:
Ryan Kuzmich, F
Reading:
Sam Dabrowski, F
Tahoe:
Jacob Mucitelli, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Matt Hubbarde, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve
Add Callum Tung, G Assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Murray, D Activated from Reserve
Iowa:
Add Mike Koster, D Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Matt Koethe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild
Add Matt Koethe, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Kalamazoo:
Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve 2/7
Delete Josh Bloom, F Placed on Reserve 2/7
Maine:
Delete Stan Basisty, G Released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Delete Carson Musser, D Placed on Reserve 2/7
Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on IR 3 Day 2/7
Add Dilan Savenkov, D Activated from IR 3 Day 2/7
Orlando:
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from Reserve 2/7
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve 2/7
Tulsa:
Delete Nathan Dunkley, F Placed on Team Suspension
Utah:
Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Placed on Reserve
