Komets Blanked by Bison

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







In the finale of a three-game weekend at the Coliseum, the Komets faced off with Bloomington and were shut out for the first time this season, 5-0.

For the second straight game, the Komets surrender two early goals, in the first period, with the first coming at 1:44 and another coming at 13:05 to give the Bison a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes.

In the second period, the Bison picked up two goals at 4:38 and 17:47 to make it 4-0 after two periods.

In the final period of the weekend, the Bison scored on a power play at 1:39 as Sullivan Mack picked up his second tally of the game and ended the scoring. Nathan Day took the loss in net, making 23 saves. The Komets outshot the Bison 37-28.







