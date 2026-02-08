Komets Blanked by Bison
Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the finale of a three-game weekend at the Coliseum, the Komets faced off with Bloomington and were shut out for the first time this season, 5-0.
For the second straight game, the Komets surrender two early goals, in the first period, with the first coming at 1:44 and another coming at 13:05 to give the Bison a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes.
In the second period, the Bison picked up two goals at 4:38 and 17:47 to make it 4-0 after two periods.
In the final period of the weekend, the Bison scored on a power play at 1:39 as Sullivan Mack picked up his second tally of the game and ended the scoring. Nathan Day took the loss in net, making 23 saves. The Komets outshot the Bison 37-28.
