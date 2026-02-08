Grizzlies Fall, 4-3, in Series Finale at Tahoe

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Stateline, Nevada - The Utah Grizzlies lose 4-3 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Saturday night in the last of a three-game series at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Utah took two of the three games in the series, outscoring Tahoe 19 to 14.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored a power play goal to get Utah on the board 41 seconds into the contest. Evan Friesen made it a 2-0 game as he scored his 14th of the year 9:48 in. 23 seconds later John Gelatt scored to give Utah a 3-0 advantage. Utah led by 3 goals after one period despite being outshot 17 to 4 for the period and 48 to 19 for the contest.

Casey Bailey got Tahoe on the board 4:11 into the second period. Utah led 3-1 after two periods. Kevin Wall scored 1:58 into the third period for Tahoe. Bailey tied the game on a power play goal 8:26 into the frame. Bailey scored the game winner to complete the hat trick 17:51 in.

Utah goaltender Anson Thornton stopped 32 of 33 shots in the first 39:35 of the game before leaving the game due to a lower body injury. Dominic Basse stopped 12 of 15 in relief. Tahoe starting goaltender Jacob Mucitelli saved 1 of 4 in the first period. In relief Jordan Papirny stopped all 15 Utah shots as he got the victory in net for Tahoe.

The Grizzlies are now 14-12-2 on the road this season. They return to Maverik Center for a Tuesday night battle against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Casey Bailey (Tahoe) - 3 goals, +2, 7 shots.

2. Kevin Wall (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 5 shots.

3. Jordan Papirny (Tahoe) - 15 of 15 saves.







ECHL Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.