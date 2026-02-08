Record Breaking Gargoyles Come Back In 4-3 Shootout Victory

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles were dead to rights against the Reading Royals after allowing three goals in the opening 11 minutes but resurrected the comeback of the season sending the game to overtime and finding a five-round shootout victory Saturday night at the First Horizon Coliseum.

The Royals opened the scoring 4:56 into the first period, then scored again at 7:03 finding two goals on their first four shots of the game. They added a third goal to take a 3-0 lead at 11:09 in the first period.

Greensboro started their comeback at 12:02 in the second period on an Arty Borshyov shot from the blue line that bounced over the goaltender, laid on the goal line, and in the midst of a mad scramble on the crease found its way into the net. Noah Delmas and Zach Faremouth picked up assists. Delmas has a four-game point streak with seven assists in that stretch.

With 54 seconds left in the second, Braden Doyle fed a breakaway feed to Logan Nelson who buried Greensboro's second goal of the night. Deni Goure also added an assist. Nelson kept the party going, dropping the gloves against Reading's Austin Saint with 5 seconds left. Two seconds later, Tian Rask fought Reading's heavyweight, Artem Kulikov, to a standing ovation from the Margaritaville crowd.

The Gargoyles had one chance on the power play in the third period. After Reading cleared the puck with limited time left on the advantage, Ryan Richardson beat three Royals defenders taking the puck to the rack and backhanding the game tying goal. Demetrios Koumontzis and Dalton Skelly added helpers. The power play goal came at 9:24 in the final frame.

After a seven minute 3-on-3 overtime, and a successful Greensboro penalty kill, the game went to a shootout. Deni Goure's opening goal was matched by Reading's Zach Bannister in the second round. Tyler Weiss scored in the fifth round, leaving the game to the hands of Nikita Quapp on a booming save to secure the 4-3 shootout win.

Quapp saved 29 shots, including stops on 27 of the final 28 shots he faced. The Gargoyles power play finished 1-for-3 and Greensboro was a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Gargoyles have finish their five-game home stand next week, hosting their Valentine's Game on Friday, February 13 against the Norfolk Admirals. Whether you bring your sweetheart, Galentine, best friend, mom, or have to ask Casey Ditzel to be your Valentine, love is in the air. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.