Bailey's Hat Trick Lifts Knight Monsters to Gold in 4-3 Comeback Victory

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies to conclude Retro Weekend by a score of 4-3.

In the first period, after an electric fight between Devon Paliani and Reed Lebster, Yarolsav Yevdokimov opened the scoring for Utah on the power play to put the Grizzlies up 1-0. The Grizzlies would tack on two more goals in the first period from Evan Friesen and John Gelatt to put Utah up 3-0 at the end of the period.

In the middle period, the Knight Monsters got on the board as Casey Bailey found the back of the net to make it 3-1. After an intense battle in the frame, both starting goalies left the game, as Jordan Papirny came in off the bench for Tahoe, and Dominic Basse entered for Utah.

In the final frame, Tahoe rattled off three straight goals, from Kevin Wall, and two from Bailey, including the game-winning goal with 2:09 left in regulation. After falling behind by a trio of goals after the first period, Tahoe came back to win 4-3.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for All Abilities Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

