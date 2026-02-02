Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 2, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, wrapped up their three-week road trip as they traveled to Bloomington, Illinois, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, to do battle against a pair of Central Division opponents.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, January 28, the Knight Monsters traveled to the Land of Lincoln to take on the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history. Devon Paliani got the scoring started with his 20th goal of the season. After the opening goal, it was all Bison, as they rattled off four unanswered goals to down the Knight Monsters 4-1.

On Saturday, January 31, the road trip shifted to the Hoosier State as the Knight Monsters battled the Fort Wayne Komets. Unfortunately, Saturday night was controlled by the Komets as they scored three goals in the first, and three goals in the third to down the Knight Monsters 6-0.

The series concluded on Sunday, February 1, as Tahoe looked to split the two-game series against Fort Wayne. Yesterday, it was the Knight Monsters who jumped out early, scoring three in the first period from Blake Wells, Connor Marritt, and Luke Adam. Kevin Wall would tack on with his 10th of the season to make it 4-0 in the second. In the third period, Mike O'Leary and Jake McGrew would add on to the scoring party, to give the Knight Monsters a 6-2 win and a big two points against a playoff-caliber team.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters are back home after a three-week road trip to take on a Mountain Division opponent in the Utah Grizzlies.

The series starts on Wednesday, February 4, as Tahoe looks to ride its momentum from Sunday's win and look for its fourth straight win this season against Utah. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, and pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 6:50 pm PT.

The fun at Tahoe Blue Event Center ramps up on Friday, February 6, as the Knight Monsters celebrate night one of Retro Weekend! The Knight Monsters will honor the 1960 Gold Medal-Winning United States Olympic hockey team that played their games at Palisades in Lake Tahoe! Puck drop against the Grizzlies is scheduled for 7 pm PT.

The series concludes on Saturday, February 7, with the final night of Retro Weekend. Following the conclusion of the game, the team will host a post-game jersey auction, where fans have their chance to take home a game-worn jersey from this specialty weekend!

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters defenseman Nate Kallen played in his 200th career ECHL game on Wednesday night in Bloomington. A native of San Diego, California, Kallen has played for Tahoe, Maine, and Rapid City in his ECHL career.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani is currently tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals, as he reached his 20th on Wednesday night.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer is still leading all defensemen across the ECHL in goals with 10, despite still being in Henderson with the Silver Knights.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- DEVON PALIANI

Forward Devon Paliani continued to show why he is one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the league. He scored Tahoe's lone goal on Wednesday against Bloomington and added an assist in the win against Fort Wayne on Sunday. Paliani is currently tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals with 20.

Paliani is in his fifth ECHL season and joined the Knight Monsters from the Savannah Ghost Pirates where he posted 32 goals last season. In 288 career ECHL games played with Tahoe, Savannah, Reading, Toledo, Worcester, and Maine, Paliani has tallied 177 points.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







