Komets Win Five out of Last Six Games

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After a four-point weekend that saw back-to-back shutouts and their longest win streak of the season come to an end at five games, the Komets enter a busy week still four points back of the Central Division lead. The team travels to Wheeling for the first time this season on Wednesday, then hosts Iowa on Friday, first-place Toledo on Saturday, and Bloomington on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/30 at CIN 6-0 W

Sat. 1/31 vs TAH 6-0 W

Sun. 2/1 vs TAH 6-2 L

About last week -

The Komets returned to Cincinnati on Friday in the first of a three-game weekend and blanked the Cyclones 6-0.

In the first period, James Stefan netted his 14th goal of the season, as Austin Magera extended his point streak to nine games with an assist at 12:23 for the period's only score.

At 4:09 of the second period, defensemen Reese Harsch connected with Anthony Petruzzelli and Trevor Janicke for his third goal of the campaign, beating Cincinnati goaltender Ken Appleby. Matt Miller followed Harsch's tally with his second of the season, with assists going to Harsch and Dru Krebs at 7:20. The scoring was concluded in the period when Magera zipped the puck over the shoulder of Appleby for his second point of the game at 16:29 to make it a 4-0 after two periods.

The Komets started the third period on a power-play, and Blake Murray promptly deposited the puck past reliever Tommy Scarfone at:48, with helpers going to Stefan and Krebs to make the game 5-0. The scoring ended as Alex Aleardi picked up his 15th goal at 15:35 on a power-play. Sam Jonsson did the rest for the Komets, making 23 saves to solidify his fourth shutout of the season.

The Komets hosted Tahoe for the first time at the Coliseum on Saturday night and extended their win streak to five games.

In the first period, the Komets peppered the net with 21 shots, as Kirill Tyutyayev started the scoring with a goal at 4:21, with assists going to Matt Copponi and Alex Aleardi. James Stefan nabbed the next score at 13:55, with assists going to Matt Berry and Austin Magera, as he extended his point streak to 10 games. Late in the period, Copponi got his second goal of the season, with helpers from Dru Krebs and Aleardi to stake the Komets to a 3-0 first intermission lead.

After a scoreless second stanza, the Komets continued to light the lamp in the third period when Magera pushed his home goal scoring streak to seven games, with an unassisted goal at 1:05. Blake Murray scored his 13th of the season, with assists going to Reese Harsch and Tyutyayev to chase Tahoe's goaltender, Jordan Papirny, from the game at 6:20. The Komets concluded the scoring when Stefan beat relief netminder, Jake Bostedt, at 9:10 to make the final score 6-0. Magera again came up with another assist on Stefan's goal. Nathan Day picked up his third shutout of the season, making 35 saves.

The Komets concluded their three-game weekend with a final tilt against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Coliseum on Sunday.

The Komets' shutout streak ended at 125:34, when Tahoe's Blake Wells knocked a shot off the stick of goaltender Sam Jonnson to put the Knight Monsters up 1-0 at 8:28 of the first period. The visitors added another tally at 12:22, and Luke Adam intercepted a pass from Matt Copponi and walked in on Jonsson and scored to make it a 3-0 game at 18:20.

In the second period, Josh Groll was awarded a penalty shot at:38 and was denied by Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny to keep the game at 3-0. The Knight Monsters added to their lead with another goal when a shot from Kevin Wall went off the head of Komet defenseman Dru Krebs and passed goalie Sam Jonsson to increase the lead to four. With time running out in the period, Kirill Tyutyayev roofed a shot under the crossbar, with assists going to Alex Aleardi and Copponi to put the Komets on the board.

In the final frame of the weekend, Tahoe added two more goals, and Blake Murray extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with his 14th of the season at 9:20 on a power-play, with assists credited to James Stefan and Capponi to make the final score 6-2. The Komets outshot Tahoe 35-32, as Jonsson took the loss, making 26 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 33 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 17 - Magera

Assists: 25 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 7 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Murray, Stefan

Shots: 129 - Smereck

PIM: 48 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +20 - Krebs

Home Points: 14 - Brown

Home Goals: 10 - Magera

Home Assists: 11 - Brown

Road Points: 21 - Tyutyayev, Smereck

Road Goals: 11 - Stefan

Road Assists: 18 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 22

Wins: Nathan Day, 12

Saves: 484, Nathan Day

Goals against: 40 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .905 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 4 - Samuel Jonsson

Streaks

Points: Aleardi, 6 games (3g, 6a), 6 games, Capponi (2g, 5a), 5 games, Stefan (4g, 5a)

Goals: Murray, 4 games (5g)

GAME RESCHEDULED - The game originally scheduled for January 25, at Wheeling will now be played February 25, at Wheeling with a 7:10 p.m. start time.

Icing the puck - Austin Magera's 10-game points streak ended on Sunday (8a, 8a). Jalen Smereck needs one more assist for 200 in his ECHL career. Jesse Kallachy has 99 wins as Komet coach. The Komets have seven shutouts this season. The team record for shutouts in a season is eight, set in 03-'04, 04-'05, 07-'08, 16-'17. With 421 games played, Anthony Petruzzelli passed Ian Boyce for 20th on the Komets all-time list. The Komets have registered 21 shots in a period three times this season. The Komets outscored their opponents 23-6 over five game win streak with 14 unanswered goals, and the team's shutout streak ended at 125:34, second-longest streak of the season.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 6 - Matt Night: Join the Komets for "Matt" Night! Anyone named Matt or a variation of the name, including but not limited to: Matthew, Matthias, Matteo, Matthieu, Matteus, Matyas, Mattison/Matteson, etc. will receive discounted ticket options and recognition at the game! All Matt's in attendance, don't forget to stop by the info booth to get your custom, Komets "Hello I'm Matt" sticker (while supplies last).

Tell all your Matt friends to secure their tickets with the exclusive Matt discount

Saturday, February 7 - Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys!

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Hungry Howie's Ticket Offer - 4 Upper Deck Tickets, 4 Komets Pucks and a $20 Hungry Howie's Food Voucher for $75.

Compressions with the Komets: Raising Awareness and Educating the Community about CPR | The Fort Wayne Komets, the American Heart Association, Cintas and Lutheran Health Network are educating our community with lifesaving skills by educating Komets fans in Hands-Only CPR on Saturday, February 7th.

Sunday, February 8 - SPECIAL 2:00 P.M. START TIME

SUPER TICKET DEAL: Half off Upper Arena Tickets for this game!

Meijer Family Nights: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or click below to get 4 Upper Arena Tickets for just $60!

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Feb 2...Team day off

Tuesday, Feb 3... Practice at Ice House 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb 4... Road game at Wheeling 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 5.... Team day off

Friday, Feb 6.... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Iowa 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 7... Home game versus Toledo 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 8...Home game versus Bloomington 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb 9...Team day off

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







