Komets Dominate Cyclones
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets returned to Cincinnati on Friday in the first of a three-game weekend and blanked the Cyclones 6-0.
In the first period, James Stefan netted his 14th goal of the season as Austin Magera extended his point streak to nine games with an assist at 12:23 for the period's only score.
At 4:09 of the second period, defensemen Reese Harsch connected with Anthony Petruzzelli and Trevor Janicke for his third goal of the campaign, beating Cincinnati goaltender Ken Appleby. Matt Miller followed Harsch's tally with his second of the season, with assists going to Harsch and Dru Krebs at 7:20. The scoring was concluded in the period when Magera zipped the puck over the shoulder of Appleby for his second point of the game at 16:29 to make it a 4-0 after two periods.
The Komets started the third period on a power-play, and Blake Murray promptly deposited the puck past reliever Tommy Scarfone at:48 with helpers going to Stefan and Krebs to make the game 5-0. The scoring ended as Alex Aleardi picked up his 15th goal at 15:35 on a power-play. Sam Jonsson did the rest for the Komets, making 23 saves to solidify his fourth shutout of the season.
