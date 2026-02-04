Grizzlies Sign Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov. He will wear number 19 for Utah.

Yevdokimov played in the KHL with Astana and Nur-Sultan from 2015-2020. In the FPHL he had a legendary season with the 2022-23 Mississippi Sea Wolves, scoring 52 goals and 49 assists in 50 games (101 points). He was an FPHL second team all-star in 2023. He was captain of the Sea Wolves during the 2022-23 season. With the 2023-24 Tulsa Oilers he scored 18 points (7g, 11a) in 29 games.

He played with the Federal League's Macon Mayhem during the 2024-25 season, scoring 17 points (6g, 11a) in 21 games. In the 2025-26 campaign he played with the Federal League's Biloxi Breakers, Columbus RiverDragons and 1 game with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Tahoe on February 4, 6-7. Face-off all three nights are at 8:00 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.







