Xavier Bernard Returns from Calgary
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, defenseman Xavier Bernard has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Bernard, 26, was called up for the first time this season on January 13th and made his Wranglers debut on January 16th. This is the fifth-year pro's first season in the Calgary organization.
The 6-foot-5 205-pound left shot defenseman is tied for the team lead among D with 10 assists and 12 points. He is also tied for the highest plus-minus of any Rush skater at a +9 rating in 33 games.
A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Bernard has 223 games of experience between the AHL and ECHL. He is with the team and in the lineup for the series opener against Wichita tonight.
The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
