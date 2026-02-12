Rapid City Rush Announce NIL Deal with Two South Dakota Mines Athletes

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames, announced a first-of-its-kind Name, Image, and Likeness deal with two athletes at South Dakota Mines.

Cole Dobberstein of the men's track and field team and Ivy Vindivich of the women's volleyball squad are teaming up with the Rush for the first-ever NIL partnership in ECHL history.

As well-known athletes and community members at South Dakota Mines, Dobberstein and Vindivich will use their platforms to further the relationship between the Rush and Hardrocker brands as representatives of the Rush organization at Mines.

This partnership launches ahead of the first-ever Black Hills Brawl Night at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday, February 21st. The Rush are taking Division II's most-played football rivalry to the ice, with Rapid City wearing South Dakota Mines jerseys and the Worcester Railers donning Black Hills State sweaters. Both sets of uniforms will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the respective school's athletic department.

"We are thrilled to introduce the first NIL deal in the ECHL and get it rolling as we lead into Black Hills Brawl Night," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "South Dakota Mines has been an incredible partner of ours, and Cole and Ivy are terrific ambassadors of Hardrocker Nation. The Rush and South Dakota Mines are two institutions in the Rapid City community, and we cannot wait to grow our relationship further."

Dobberstein, a junior distance runner from Gretna, Neb., earned All-American honors with a top-16 finish in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May 2025.

Vindivich, a junior outside hitter from Puyallup, Wash., played in 23 matches this fall and averaged 2.47 kills per set, third-most on Mines this season. She became the first Hardrocker ever to be named RMAC Freshman of the Year in 2023.

"It is really exciting to be working with the Rush as a bridge between our hockey team and the school that I enjoy so much," said Dobberstein. "Working with the Rush has been an incredible experience. I am most excited for Black Hills Brawl Night because of the amount of people from the school we're looking to get to the game. I have been able to work with student housing here at Mines to turn this into a huge social event for the whole campus. Telling students that it is South Dakota Mines vs. Black Hills State will get anyone's attention!"

"I am incredibly excited for this partnership opportunity supporting both the Mines and Rush teams," said Vindivich. "Sports have always been a huge passion of mine, and as a student-athlete at the School of Mines, one of the things I look forward to most each year is competing against Black Hills State. Being a part of something that means so much to this community is really special. I am looking forward to Black Hills Brawl Night and many more games and events moving forward."

Both Dobberstein and Vindivich will join the Rush organization for the South Dakota Mines jersey reveal on Thursday, February 12th at halftime of the men's basketball game inside the King Center.

Puck drop for Black Hills Brawl Night, presented by RESPEC, on Saturday, February 21st is at 7:05 p.m. Doors to The Monument Ice Arena open at 6:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at www.rapidcityrush.com or by calling the Rush office at 605-716-7825.







ECHL Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.