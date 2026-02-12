Perch Profiles: Bryce Montgomery

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Bryce Montgomery is on an NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. Montgomery was loaned to the Gargoyles on Thursday, January 8 from the Chicago Wolves and has since appeared in nine games. Get to know the 23-year-old from Bowie, MD:

Montgomery began playing hockey at age 7, growing up on the Maryland side of the Washington, DC area. Athleticism runs in the family. His mother played Division I basketball at UC Berkeley, his father played college hockey at St. Mary's University, and his uncle was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryce's younger brother, Blake, is also a rising hockey talent, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. Blake currently plays in the NCAA at the University of Wisconsin. Bryce was selected 170th overall by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He spent preseason training camp with Carolina Hurricanes standouts and 2026 Olympians Seth Jarvis and Jacob Slavin. Montgomery has appeared in four NHL preseason games with Carolina as he continues to develop toward the NHL level.

Montgomery turned professional at the start of the 2023-24 season, playing 42 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Ontario Hockey League product spent four seasons with the London Knights, recording eight points in 83 contests. He joined the Chicago Wolves for five games last season, making his AHL debut, and also appeared in 51 games with the Bloomington Bison, totaling 10 points with two goals and eight assists.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: March 24, 2000

Nickname: Monty

Favorite Sports Team: Baltimore Ravens

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Track & Field

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Spending time with friends and family, training, and hitting the sauna

Hidden Talent: "A lot more intelligent than people realize"

Pump up song: Beef, Meek Mill & Tee Grizzley

Favorite Movie / Series: Rush Hour







ECHL Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.