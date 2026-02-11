Blades Host Maine Mariners for First Ever Visit to Hertz Arena

Florida Everblades forward Craig Needham

ESTERO, Fla. - After wrapping up a challenging three-game road swing through Georgia, the Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena to open a five-game homestand tonight, February 11, highlighted by the first-ever home meeting with the Maine Mariners.

Florida finished the trip 1-2, earning a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday in Savannah after dropping a 3-1 decision Wednesday in Atlanta and a 4-2 contest Friday against the Ghost Pirates. The Everblades collected two of a possible six points and enter tonight's matchup sitting second in the South Division with 60 points, just one point behind Atlanta for the division and Eastern Conference lead.

It has been an uneven stretch for Florida as of late, as the Blades are 3-5-2 over their last 10 games while navigating injuries and lineup changes. The Everblades received a welcome boost with the return of forward Tarun Fizer, who ranks fifth on the team with nine goals after missing 13 games due to injury. Defenseman Zach Berzolla also rejoined the lineup this week following a brief call-up to Springfield.

Anthony Romano paces Florida attack with 42 points (19g-23a) and enters tonight riding a two-game goal streak, including Saturday's overtime game-winner. His 42 points are tied for 14th most in the ECHL. Craig Needham ranks second on the team with 17 goals and owns the league's second-best shooting percentage at 28.3 percent.

On the other side, Maine enters play fourth in the North Division with 49 points, holding the final playoff spot with a two-point cushion over Worcester. The Mariners are coming off a 4-3 loss Saturday to Orlando and are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Offensively, Brooklyn Kalmikov leads the club with 37 points (11g-26a) and has four points over his last two contests, while Jacob Hudson paces Maine with 15 goals, including five in his last four games.

On special teams, Maine features a top 10 power play and penalty kill, operating at 20.4 percent with the man advantage and 83.2 percent while shorthanded. Florida counters with the league's third-best penalty kill at 87.1 percent and is tied for second in the ECHL with eight shorthanded goals.

Tonight, marks just the second all-time meeting between the two franchises, with Florida claiming a 4-1 victory in the first matchup on November 5, 2021, in Maine. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena. The series continues Friday at 7:30 p.m. for Canadian Night presented by TD Bank and concludes Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with Star Wars Night presented by NCH.

