Gargoyles to Visit McDonald's
Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are taking the show on the road and heading to McDonald's in Oak Ridge, NC on Thursday, February 12.
Gargoyles players Ryan Richardson, Zach Faremouth, and Jordan Biro will be on site from 4 to 6 PM, greeting customers, signing autographs, and taking photos with fans. The appearance is part of the team's continued commitment to connecting with the Gate City community and giving fans the chance to meet their favorite players up close.
Fans are encouraged to stop by, grab a meal, and spend a few "McNugget Minutes" with the Gargoyles!
