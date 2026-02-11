Americans Host Thunder Tonight

Allen Americans center Colton Hargrove helps celebrate a goal

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Wichita Thunder tonight in the only home game of the week. Puck drop is at 7:10 PM. The Americans lead the season series 6-0.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Friday, February 20, vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 24-16-4-0

Home: 14-6-1-0

Away: 10-10-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

Goals: (21) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (31) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

+/- (+18) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 18-17-3-4

Home: 12-7-2-4

Away: 6-10-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (46) Kyle Crnkovic

Goals: (21) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Goals: (8) Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (25) Kyle Crnkovic and Noah Beck

Power Play Assists: (12) Noah Beck

+/- (+7) Kirby Proctor and *Jack Bar

PIM's (46) Michal Stinil and *Lucas Vanroboys

*In the American Hockey League with San Jose

Americans Notables

Last Game: The Americans won another series taking two of three games against Norfolk last week that included a 4-0 blanking of the Admirals on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Three first period goals proved to be the difference in the game as Norfolk couldn't find the back of the net against Marco Costantini. Costantini stopped all 31 shots he faced. Quinn Warmuth's first period goal was the eventual game winner for Allen. Colby McAuley (16), Colton Hargrove (15), and Hank Crone were the other goal scorers for the Americans. Braidan Simmons Fischer chipped in with a pair of assists.

How we Matchup with Wichita: The Americans are 6-0 this season against the Wichita Thunder, 3-0 on home ice this season. The last meeting on January 11th in Wichita, saw the Americans win a wild affair 7-6. Brayden Watts led the way with a four-point game against his former team. Harrison Blaisdell had three assists. Andre Anania finished the game a +4.

Hot Stretch: Colton Hargrove scored four goals in his last two games including a hat trick last Friday night. He has six goals in his last four games.

Fifth Shutout this Season: Allen Americans goaltenders have combined for five shutouts this season. That's the most in the ECHL this year. Marco Costantini has two, David Tendeck has two, and Jackson Parsons with one. Tendeck has three total shutouts this year, one coming with the Florida Everblades.

Consistent: Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Chiasson has a five-game point streak since joining the team from Belleville. Chiasson began his time with Allen with a goal on January 30th. Since then, he has an assist in four straight games.

