Mariners Bring Back Billy Girard

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the re-signing of goaltender Billy Girard on Wednesday. A former University of New England Nor'Easter, Girard spent a weekend serving as a backup goaltender for the Mariners in mid-December but did not appear in a game.

Girard, 26, played at University of New England (Biddeford, ME) from 2020-2024, earning second team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference honors as a junior and a senior. He finished his Nor'easter career with a record of 50-16-7 and played his final college season at Boston University, appearing in one game in 2024-25.

This season, the Boca Raton, FL native has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Huntsville Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 16 games between the two teams, he has a record of 6-6-3, with a 2.99 GAA and a .907 SV%.

The Mariners visit the Florida Everblades this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for their first ever trip to Hertz Arena in team history, and the start of an eight-game road trip. They return to home ice on Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.