Icemen Acquire Forward Adam McMaster from Tulsa
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Adam McMaster form the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for Nathan Dunkley.
McMaster, 25, joins the Icemen after recording 18 points (11g, 7a) in 39 games played this season with Tulsa. Last Year, the 5-11, 175-pound center began his pro career with the Oilers points three points (1g, 2a) in eight games. Prior to Tulsa, McMaster wrapped up his collegiate career at Acadia University (AUS) where he registered a career-best 22 points and 12 goals. He totaled 61 points (26g, 35a) during his four years at Acadia.
Prior to college, the Beamsville, Ontario residents had a productive junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) collecting 145 points (50g, 95a) in 254 games career games.
Dunkley heads to Tulsa after posting 22 points (8g, 14a) in 37 games played with the Icemen this season.
The Icemen are back in action this weekend with road games at Atlanta (Friday) and South Carolina (Saturday). The Icemen return home next Wednesday, February 11 against the Kansas City Mavericks.
Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster, or by C]contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Forward Adam McMaster with the Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
