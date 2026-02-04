Buffalo Sabres Reassign Goaltender Topias Leinonen to Jacksonville

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Buffalo has reassigned goaltender Topias Leinonen to Jacksonville from Rochester.

Leinonen, 23, is currently in his first season in North America, and joins the Icemen after appearing in seven outings with Rochester this season. The 6-5, 234-pound netminder is a second-round draft selection of Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season, Leinonen played in the top Swedish League (HockeyAllsvenskan) with Mora IK, and posted a 13-10-0 record, with four shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a 0.910 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the Jyvaskyla, Finland resident, won a bronze medal with Finland in 2022 in the U18 World Junior Championships.

The Icemen are back in action this weekend with road games at Atlanta (Friday) and South Carolina (Saturday). The Icemen return home next Wednesday, February 11 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

