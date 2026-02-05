Worcester Collects Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Adirondack

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers defenseman Jesse Pulkkinen vs. the Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (21-17-3-1) narrowly lost to the Adirondack Thunder (23-13-4-1) 3-4 in OT on Wednesday, February 4th, with a crowd of 2,827 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. The Railers play again this Saturday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions from the Colisée Videotron in Trois-Rivieres Quebec at 3:00 p.m.

Adirondack's Tag Bertuzzi (1-0-1) kicked off scoring for the night with an early goal at 0:35 in the first period. Worcester answered the goal with a shot from Ryan Miotto (1-0-1) to tie the game one a piece to close the first twenty. Luke Reid (1-0-1) regained the Thunder lead in the second with a power play goal sent over the shoulder of Parker Gahagen (2-1). Two minutes later, Riley Ginnell (1-0-1) eliminated the Thunder's lead once more with a one-timer in close in front of the net. Worcester claimed the lead for the first time on the night late in the second period when Jesse Pulkkinen (1-0-1) bounced the puck off a Thunder's skate to score (3-2). Justin Taylor (1-1-2) scored on a slapshot in the final period to even the game for the third time on the night and push the game to overtime. Jeremy Hanzel (1-0-1) collected the winning goal for the Thunder with just over a minute to go in OT, which made the final score of the night 4-3 in favor of Adirondack.

Adirondack laid their claim over home ice with an early first-period goal just 35 seconds into play. The goal came from Tag Bertuzzi (7th), who worked in tandem with linemate Brannon McManus to rush the puck into Worcester's zone and score with a one-timer. Worcester retaliated with a tying shot of their own at 16:04, a clean one-timer atop the right circle from Ryan Miotto (9th) (1-1). The brief goal celebration for the Railers was followed by a showdown at center ice, where Hunter Hall dropped gloves against Thunder right wing Daniel Amesbury. Each earned five minutes for fighting and an additional two minutes for removing helmets. The pair were both shown to the tunnel for the remainder of the first period. Olson committed a tripping minor 1:11 left in the first period to put Worcester on the power play late in the frame. Shots for the period were 9-7 in favor of Adirondack. Total penalties were three for both sides.

Worcester finished off the remainder of their power play from the end of the first period, but did not capitalize with the extra man. As Olson skated out of the box to return the Thunder to even strength, Anthony Callin traded places, also for tripping. Callin's penalty allowed Adirondack to regain their one-goal lead on the power play, the tally from defenseman Luke Reid (3rd). With heavy traffic in front of Worcester's net, Reid sliced a shot over Gahagen's pads from atop the right circle at the three-minute mark. This lead didn't last long as Riley Ginnell (5th) re-tied the game for the Railers at 5:01. Adam Samuelsson cleared the puck along the boards and behind Adirondack's net, where Riley Piercey gained control and tucked the puck to Riley Ginnell. Ginnell, who waited in the corner of Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur's crease and put home the pass for the goal. Worcester went ahead on another power play at 14:34, the call against Jacob Graves for tripping and misconduct. While the Railers did not score a power-play goal, the upper hand allowed the team to reorganize and light the lamp once more. Jesse Pulkkinen (6th) directed a shot wide left of the Thunder net, which ricocheted off the skates of the Thunder's Conner Hutchison to score as the power play was expiring. Worcester remained in control of the board as the second period came to a close. Worcester and Adirondack each picked up two more infractions. The Railers outshot the Thunder 8-7.

Gahagen faced a high volume of shots on net from the opponent before the Railers were able to get even one for themselves. Calle Odelius was hooked on a breakaway at 7:25, affording Railers' only penalty shot of the season so far. Odelius sought to go high on the blocker of Brodeur, but Brodeur blocked the shot to keep the game close for Adirondack. The game was pushed back to an even split three minutes later as Justin Taylor (14th) grabbed the only goal in the third period. Taylor's goal came on a slapshot in transition and tied the game for the third time in the evening. A late-game power play was rewarded to Worcester as Jeremy Brodeur received the second ECHL penalty of his career for delay of game at 16:25. Worcester failed to score as the game went into overtime. The extra seven minutes of play were nearly at over before Adirondack claimed the overtime 4-3 win, the goal attributed to Jeremy Hanzel (3rd) on the rush. Final shots in regulation were even at 23, shots in favor of Adirondack 27-24 on the game. Total penalties were five for Worcester and six for Adirondack.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Riley Ginnell (1-0-1, +1, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Justin Taylor (1-1-2, +0, 3 shots), 1st Star: Jeremy Hanzel (1-0-1, GWG, -2, 3 shots)... Final shots were 27-24 in favor of Adirondack... Jeremy Brodeur (15-6-2) made 21 saves on 24 shots, while Parker Gahagen (11-4-2) made 23 saves on 27 shots... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Adirondack went 1-for-3... The Railers are now 2-3-2-0 this season vs. the Thunder and 2-2-2-0 at Harding Mazzotti Arena... Anthony Hora, Cam McDonald, Michael Ferrandino, Ross Mitton, Thomas Gale, and MacAuley Carson did not dress for Worcester...

