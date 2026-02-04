Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Marcus Crawford is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +16 during the month. Crawford, who also won the award in December, is the first player to win multiple Plus Performers of the Month in the same season since Florida's Logan Roe in 2019-20.

Crawford was even or better in 12 of his 13 December games, including a +4 on Jan. 17 at Utah and a +3 on Jan. 10 against Tulsa and on Jan. 31 against Wichita.

The 28-year-old leads the ECHL with a +43 rating this season. He leads ECHL defensemen, and ranks second overall in the league, with 52 points in 41 games this season. His 43 assists lead the league while his nine goals are tied for second among defensemen.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Crawford has totaled 226 points (48g-178a) in 321 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Toledo and Orlando. He has skated in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids and recorded 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford tallied 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Marcus Crawford with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.

Runner-Up: Logan Pietila, Wheeling (+13).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Alex Campbell, T.J. Friedmann, Jacob Graves and Jeremy Hanzel (+4); Allen - Harrison Blaisdell, Ty Prefontaine and Sam Sedley (+8); Atlanta - Chad Nychuk (+7); Bloomington - Brendan Datema (+5); Cincinnati - Elijah Vilio (+5); Florida - Jordan Sambrook (+10); Fort Wayne - Dru Krebs (+10); Greensboro - Logan Nelson (+2); Greenville - Hudson Schandor (+8); Idaho - Samuel Jardine and Kaleb Pearson (+7); Indy - Christian Berger (+7); Iowa - Anthony Firriolo (+5); Jacksonville - Nathan Dunkley (+1); Kalamazoo - Hunter Strand (+4); Maine - Jaxon Bellamy (+12); Norfolk - Brehdan Engum (+12); Orlando - Dustin Geregach (+3); Rapid City - Xavier Bernard (+4); Reading - Zach Bannister (+5); Savannah - Keaton Pehrson (+11); South Carolina - Stanley Cooley (+8); Tahoe - Samuel Mayer (+7); Toledo - Tanner Dickinson (+8); Trois-Rivières - Isaac Dufort, Joe Dunlap and Mark Estapa (-1); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+4); Utah - Mike Gelatt, Henri Schreifels and Neil Shea (0); Wichita - Peter Bates (+6) and Worcester - Drew Callin (+7).







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.