Wichita Returns the Favor, Scores Last-Second Game-Winner

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WICHITA, Kan.)- The Wichita Thunder (18-17-7) were gifted a late power play and scored a game-winning goal in the final tenth of a second to defeat the Rapid City Rush (19-22-3), 4-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.

Kyle Crnkovic buried a low wrist shot through a screen with 0.1 seconds showing on the clock.

It was a controversial finish: the Rush were assessed six penalty minutes in the final eight minutes of regulation in a tied game, giving Wichita ample time to take the lead. On the flip side, the Thunder were not booked for a single penalty all night.

Rasmus Ekström scored early in the second period, then Wichita took a 3-1 lead. Rapid City's penalty kill turned the tables as Seth Fyten one-timed a shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 at the second intermission. Quinn Olson tied the game on a rebound slam dunk early in the third period, and the score remained until the final tick.

The power play goal was Wichita's first of the series and the Rush's first one surrendered in four games. In a span of 24 hours, each team won a game on a power play goal late in regulation.

Rico DiMatteo made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss. Roddy Ross stopped 32 in the win.

The Rush end the Stock Show Road Trip with a 2-4 record, having dropped two out of three in each series. Rapid City returns home for 11 out of their 14 games, starting with a matchup against Tahoe.

Next game: Friday, February 13 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.