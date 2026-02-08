Hudson's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Orlando

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, were edged out by the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Hudson scored two goals in the tight defeat.

Brooklyn Kalmikov got the first goal of the night, when he found a puck in the slot and ripped one between the pads of Colby Muise at 8:39. Reminiscent of Friday night, the Solar Bears responded quickly, with Tyler Bird backhanding home the tying goal just 13 seconds later. Orlando used the power play to take the lead at 14:35, when Aaron Luchuk potted his third goal of the weekend, scooping up a rebound off the leg of a Mariners defender. For the second night in a row, the Solar Bears carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

A strong second period for the Mariners drew the game back even, as they used the power play to tie it at 8:50. Max Andreev teed up Jacob Hudson for a one-timer from the right circle - Hudson's team-leading 14th goal of the season. Also in the period was a spirited fight between Maine's Jackson Stewart and Orlando's Eric Olson. The Mariners outshot Orlando 13-4 in the middle frame, and entered the third tied at two.

Orlando's Anthony Bardaro broke the tie with a nifty deflection at 2:22 of the third and Connor Kurth added a power play goal for insurance at 14:12 after the Mariners got into penalty trouble. Hudson's second goal of the game came with 1:05 left with he ripped a shot home from the right circle at 6-on-5. The Mariners had a final chance in the closing seconds but couldn't find the tying goal. Colby Muise was sharp for Orlando, making 30 saves to earn his third win of the season

The Mariners (21-14-5-2) head on an eight-game road trip, beginning Wednesday in Florida for the first of three against the Everblades. They return to home ice on Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.