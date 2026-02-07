Icemen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Atlanta

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







DULUTH, GA. - Bennett MacArthur opened the scoring, but later left the game before the Jacksonville Icemen fell 4-3 in overtime to Atlanta. The Icemen do earn a standings point on the road against the first place Gladiators.

Topias Leinonen made his first career ECHL start, but left the game in the 3rd period having stopped 15 of the 18 shots that went his way. In relief, Michael Bullion made 6 saves on 7 shots after entering the game in relief.

T.J. Semptimphelter made 22 saves on 25 shots to backstop Atlanta past Jacksonville.

MacArthur scored his 13th of the year, redirecting a shot by Craig Martin past Semptimphelter at 1:08 of the opening period to make it 1-0 Icemen. The captain, Christopher Brown, notched a secondary assist.

James Hardie doubled the Icemen lead with his third of the season at 6:49 of the first frame to make it 2-0. Nathan Burke found Hardie in front for a tap-in, and Ryan Pitoschia picked up the secondary assist.

Cody Sylvester found the back of the net at 2:21 in the second stanza to cut the deficit to 2-1. Joey Cippollone entered the zone 2-on-1, slid it to Sylvester, and the Gladiators captain tapped it in on the backhand. Ryan Francis garnered an assist on the play.

Craig Martin sniped past Semptimphelter at 4:17 to make it 3-1 Jacksonville. Martin's power play marker, and 9th goal of the year, was assisted by Adam McMaster and Holden Wale.

Jack O'Brien broke his stick on a shot that beat Leinonen five-hole at 8:24 in the 2nd period. Nolan Orzek picked up the assist.

Alex Young tied the game 3-3 at 13:18 in the middle frame. The power play goal was assisted by Chad Nychuk and Cody Sylvester.

A fan at the game had a medical emergency at the four-minute mark of the 2nd period, which led to a stoppage in play, before resuming.

The Icemen lost Leinonen after the start of the 3rd period.

Ryan Francis lit the lamp to end the game at 1:46 in overtime. O'Brien circled the cage, slid it to Francis, and the Gladiators' overtime hero sniped stick side. After review, officials deemed there was no goaltender interference on the play.

The Icemen continue their road trip Saturday to North Charleston to face the South Carolina Stingrays at 6:00 p.m.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.