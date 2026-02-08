Romano's OT Goal Lifts Blades Past Ghost Pirates 2-1

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' Kyle Penney and Kyle Neuber on game night

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Kyle Penney and Kyle Neuber on game night(Florida Everblades)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades outlasted the Savannah Ghost Pirates Saturday night picking up a crucial 2-1 overtime victory to close out the road trip.

Will Cranley came up with several key stops to open the contest, turning aside Savannah's early chances and providing Florida with some runway to find its game. Oliver Cooper capitalized early for the visitors, scoring the game's first goal 3:17 into the opening period to give the Blades a 1-0 advantage.

Moments later, Anthony Romano nearly extended Florida's lead but rang his shot off the iron, while Jesse Lansdell was also denied on a separate chance as Ghost Pirates netminder Noah Giesbrecht made timely stops to keep it a one-goal game. From there, it was all Savannah, as the Ghost Pirates fired the next 10 shots of the period but could not solve Cranley, who turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame.

Special teams were the theme throughout the middle stanza, as the Everblades were tested with four penalty kills while Savannah was forced to defend two of its own. Oliver Cooper nearly put Florida back in front on a shorthanded chance but was denied by Ghost Pirates netminder Noah Giesbrecht.

Connor Gregga tied the game at one on Savannah's first shot of the period, finishing a play set up from behind the goal line by Logan Drevitch. Nearly two minutes later, Oliver Chau generated a prime look for Florida but was turned aside by Giesbrecht to keep the score level, before Chau was later whistled for a penalty that put the hosts on the power play. Savannah's best opportunity to take the lead came shortly after the penalty expired, but Nico Granowicz was robbed by Will Cranley, who flashed the leather to deny the rebound chance.

Savannah narrowly outshot Florida 10-9 in the second period, but the teams went to the third period deadlocked 1-1.

Both sides were unsuccessful on the power play in the third period, and the goaltenders stood tall to force overtime. Savannah's best opportunity of the final frame came on a fortuitous bounce, but Logan Drevitch could not settle the bobbling puck despite a yawning net in front. Isaac Nurse generated Florida's best look late in regulation, but Noah Giesbrecht snuffed it out with under two minutes remaining.

Similar to the opening period, Savannah controlled the shot count in the third, firing seven of the final nine shots, but Will Cranley continued his strong play by stopping all 10 shots he faced to send the game beyond regulation.

Anthony Romano called game 22 seconds into the extra session to seal the victory for Florida as he drifted home a backhand shot to end the night. Will Cranley made 32 saves in net for the Blades as he earned his 14th win of the season.

BLADES BITS

Jesse Lansdell was credited with three of Florida's four shots in the opening period.

Kyle Neuber took his first penalty of the season with his tripping infraction 3:36 into the third period and hold the Everblades franchise record with 896 career penalty minutes in the regular season.

Oliver Cooper scored his first goal since January 14 against the Jacksonville Icemen after being held nine games without a goal.

Anthony Romano scored his team leading 19th goal of the season with his overtime winner and marked his first game-winning goal of the season.

Brad Ralph's group is now 4-5 this season when games are decided in overtime.

Florida is 6-1-1-1 when outshot by their opponent.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.