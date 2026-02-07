Joël Teasdale Heads Back to Europe
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions announced on Saturday that forward Joël Teasdale will continue the 2025-2026 season in Europe following a stint with the team in the ECHL.
After beginning the current campaign in Slovakia, the Repentigny native returned to Québec to join the Lions, with his arrival officially announced on November 22.
In 24 games with the Lions, Teasdale recorded 11 goals and seven assists for a total of 18 points.
The Trois-Rivières Lions would like to sincerely thank Joël Teasdale for his commitment to the organization and wish him continued success as he pursues his professional career in Europe.
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026
- Joël Teasdale Heads Back to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Peter Tischke Returns from AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Spencer Kersten Loaned to Solar Bears; Jon Gillies Released from PTO, Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Late Goal Leads Savannah Past Florida 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Score Five in Final Five Minutes of Regulation to Defeat Tahoe, 7-4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.