Joël Teasdale Heads Back to Europe

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions announced on Saturday that forward Joël Teasdale will continue the 2025-2026 season in Europe following a stint with the team in the ECHL.

After beginning the current campaign in Slovakia, the Repentigny native returned to Québec to join the Lions, with his arrival officially announced on November 22.

In 24 games with the Lions, Teasdale recorded 11 goals and seven assists for a total of 18 points.

The Trois-Rivières Lions would like to sincerely thank Joël Teasdale for his commitment to the organization and wish him continued success as he pursues his professional career in Europe.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.