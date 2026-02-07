ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Greenville's Berge fined, suspended
Greenville's Parker Berge has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #667, Greenville at Idaho, on Feb 6.
Berge is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 5:04 of the second period.
Berge will miss Greenville's games at Idaho tonight (Feb. 7) and vs. Atlanta (Feb. 11).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's Timofeyev fined, suspended
Utah's Stepan Timofeyev has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #672, Utah at Tahoe, on Feb. 6.
Timofeyev is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 17:46 of the first period.
Timofeyev will miss Utah's games at Tahoe tonight (Feb. 7) and vs. Idaho (Feb. 10).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
