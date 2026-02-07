Defenseman Peter Tischke Returns from AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Rochester has loaned defenseman back to Jacksonville.

Tischke, 29, returns to Jacksonville where he posted 8 points (2g, 7a) in 29 games played this season. Tischke collected an assist in four outings with Rochester during his recent call up.

Last season, Tischke was the recipient of the Icemen's Unsung Hero Award. The 6-1, 216-pound defender has totaled 47 points (11g, 36a) with 131 penalty minutes in 188 career ECHL games split in time with the Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Cincinnati Cyclones and Utah Grizzlies. The Hinsdale, Illinois resident has also appeared in 78 career AHL games logging 11 points in time spent with Rochester and the Colorado Eagles.

The Icemen are back in action tonight again at South Carolina at 6:00 p.m. The Icemen return home next Wednesday, February 11 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

