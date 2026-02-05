Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Drop Evenly Matched Game to Wichita

(WICHITA, Kan.) - Ryan Wagner scored a pair of goals for the Rapid City Rush (18-21-3), but the Wichita Thunder (17-16-7) came away victorious, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Wagner scored his first goal off a quick centering pass from Ryan Chyzowski in the first period, capping off a lengthy offensive zone possession for Rapid City. He buried his second on a shorthanded breakaway with five minutes remaining in the third. The second-year captain increased his total to 17 goals this season, only behind Chyzowski on the team leaderboard.

Wichita scored in each period and did not trail throughout the game. All four Thunder goals were scored in transition, with the shooter having an uncontested look on Connor Murphy.

The contest followed a similar script as the Allen series: a good first period for the Rush, followed by a poor second, but a strong third. Wichita outshot Rapid City 21-6 in the second, but the Rush dominated the third with a 22-6 shot advantage.

In total, shots on goal went 37-35 for Rapid City. The Rush also took 15 more shot attempts, and went an impressive 58% at the faceoff dot.

Both team's penalty kills were perfect. The Rush received three straight power plays in the final period, but could not score despite oodles of great looks and nine combined shots.

Murphy stopped 31 out of 35 and took the loss. Roddy Ross made 34 saves for the win.

The Rush have now lost three consecutive series openers, and eight of their last 10 games overall.

Next game: Friday, February 6 at Wichita. 6:05 p.m. MST puck drop from INTRUST Bank Arena.

