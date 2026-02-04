Rush Announce Details for Annual Tip-A-Player Event

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the team's annual Tip-A-Player event will be held on Tuesday, February 17th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Firehouse Brewing Company in downtown Rapid City.

The Rush are once again teaming up with Special Olympics South Dakota and two teams, the Rapid City Flame and Rapid City Storm. The entire team will participate. There will be two shifts with half of the team on each. Players will be partnered with a Special Olympian and a server to serve tables. All tips collected will be donated to the Rapid City Flame and Rapid City Storm.

Rapid City Flame's shift will take place from 5:00 - 6:20 p.m. Rapid City Storm then takes over from 6:40 - 8:00 p.m., all at Firehouse Brewing Company.

The Rush will also raffle off a game jersey with proceeds also going back to the Special Olympics.

Tip-A-Player has been running since 2011 and is a staple in the Rush's community involvement, having raised over $50,000 since its inception.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.