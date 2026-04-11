Colella Scores Twice in Loss at Utah

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Maurizio Colella scored twice for the Rapid City Rush and Ryan Chyzowski buried his 29th goal of the season, but Rapid City fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 6-3, at the Maverik Center on Friday.

The Rush started the game on the right foot. Colella converted on a breakaway with a high backhand shot to open the scoring, the only goal for either team in the first period.

Utah responded with a tremendous effort in the second, scoring all three goals in the period and winning the shots, 18-10.

Colella punched home his second of the night in the opening minute of the third to trim the deficit to 3-2, but the Grizzlies responded again. Evan Friesen scored twice in the game and John Gelatt picked up his first professional hat trick to finish off Utah's offensive output.

Chyzowski scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season in the final five minutes of regulation. The fifth-year pro has a goal in four consecutive road games and has struck 11 times in the last 17 games overall.

Rapid City suffered its fifth consecutive loss. Utah won its fifth straight, the Grizzlies' longest winning streak since March of 2023.

Rico DiMatteo made 31 saves in the loss. Hunter Miska went 23-for-26 in the victory.

The Rush play the penultimate game in Grizzlies' team history tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, April 11 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from the Maverik Center.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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