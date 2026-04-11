Grainger Scores Game Winner, Cyclones Take First of Two against Toledo in Overtime

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Toledo Walleye in an overtime thriller, defeating their division rival 4-3 on Friday night at the Huntington Center. Luke Grainger scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Cincinnati over Toledo in their first of two straight meetings.

The Cyclones drew first blood off a shot from Jake Johnson (5) that fooled Carter Gylander from the point. His fifth of the season made it 1-0 Cincinnati just 7:29 into regulation. The goal was assisted by John Jaworski and Ryan Kirwan.

Cincinnati would convert again just 44 seconds after scoring their first. A beautiful passing play created by Marko Sikic found Gabriel Bernier below the goal line. Bernier fed Jaxson Murray (3) in front to bolster the Cincinnati lead to 2-1.

Toledo would get one back before the end of the period. Nick Andrews (4) beat Ken Appleby on the blocker side to slice Cincinnati's lead back to one. His tally came at the 10:52 mark and left the score at 2-1 heading into the second period.

Cincinnati and Toledo would exchange goals in the first four minutes of the second period. Ryan Kirwan (25) converted on a centering feed from Nick Rheaume and John Jaworski to make it 3-1 just 15 seconds into the second period. Garrett Van Wyhe (15) scored on a redirected pass to cut the lead back to one.

Toledo captain Brandon Hawkins (33) scored the lone goal of the third period, tying the game at 3-3 just 2:36 into the final frame. Despite a strong push from Toledo, Ken Appleby would hold firm and earn Cincinnati a point, forcing overtime at the Huntington Center.

Luke Grainger (17) scored the game-winning goal off assists from Adam Kydd and Max Smolinski. Grainger picked the corner on the glove side of Gylander to give Cincinnati the extra point. Cincinnati is now 13-4-0-0 in overtime this season, tying an ECHL record for the most OT wins in the last 20 years (Orlando, 13 in 2024-25).

The Cyclones are now 25-10-2-0 when scoring first in a game, and 16-2-1-0 on the road when keeping the opposing power play off the scoresheet. Cincinnati is now 14-4-0-0 in games that go to extra time (including shootouts).

The Cyclones will host the Walleye tomorrow afternoon in the second leg of the home-and-home series. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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