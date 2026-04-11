Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in Weekend Opener

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







READING, PA- The season series between the Wheeling Nailers and Reading Royals has been extremely close, frequently coming down to one goal and one bounce. On Friday night, one goal was the difference once again, as the Royals escaped with a 3-2 win on their home ice at Santander Arena. Connor McMenamin scored what turned out to be the deciding marker with 10:20 left in the third period, and Yaniv Perets made the score stand up with 36 saves.

Both teams found the back of the net once in the first period, while Wheeling held a 14-10 advantage in shots. Reading collected the first goal of the contest at the 11:34 mark. Owen McLaughlin chipped the puck ahead to Jacob Frasca for a breakaway. As he approached the net, Frasca stickhandled a few times, then thrusted a shot through Taylor Gauthier's legs. The Nailers bounced back with the equalizer with 3:12 remaining. Brent Johnson's right point slap shot was stopped, as was Brayden Edwards' first whack at the rebound. However, Matty De St. Phalle got the last laugh on the play, as he shoveled a loose puck out of the left side of the crease and into the cage.

The two sides combined to pour 31 shots on goal during the middle frame, but only one of those turned on the red light. That marker went to the Royals at the 1:37 mark. It was a bit of a chaotic play around the net, as Hunter Johannes' shot landed underneath Taylor Gauthier's arm. However, the play wasn't blown down, which allowed Jake Willets to come in and stab the loose puck in over the goal line.

Reading extended its lead with a key goal at the 9:40 mark of the third period. Kyle Haskins chased down a loose puck in the left corner, then helped Jeremy Michel set up Connor McMenamin for a wide-open one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. That turned out to be the game winning strike, as Matthew Quercia got a goal back for Wheeling by batting a puck out of the air with 1:37 to go for a 3-2 score.

Yaniv Perets earned the victory for the Royals, as he denied 36 of the 38 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier had another strong game for the Nailers with 30 saves on 33 shots in the defeat.

The Nailers and the Royals will continue their three-game weekend series in Reading on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., then wrap up the set on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Wheeling's final regular season home game will take place on Saturday, April 18th against the Indy Fuel at 7:10 p.m. That game will be 80's Night, which will feature a pregame tailgate and a postgame concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. The Nailers have clinched home ice advantage for the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The first two home games will be played on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th. The opponent has yet to be determined. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now for both the regular season finale and the playoffs by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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