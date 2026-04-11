Allen Scores Five Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Home Ice, 6-2
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Allen Americans on the road by a score of 6-2.
In the first period, goaltending stole the show as Tahoe's Jordan Papirny and Allen's Brett Mirwald both shut the door on both offenses as the two teams went scoreless into the second.
In the second, Allen started the scoring on the power play with a goal from Brayden Watts to make it 1-0. Just over six minutes later, Jake McGrew scored his 22nd of the season on the man advantage for Tahoe to tie the game at 1. Captain Luke Adam would find the back of the net just over a minute later to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead, but from there it would be all Allen. Spencer Asuchak would tie the game, and Colton Hargrove scored on the power play to give Allen a 3-2 lead going into the final 20.
In the third, another power play goal from Hargrove, a goal from Michael Gildon, and another marker on the man advantage for Jax Dubois gave the Americans a big 6-2 victory.
The Knight Monsters conclude this two-game series tomorrow night, Saturday, April 11, as they take on the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:00 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
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