Third-Period Push Puts Fuel Past Heartlanders, 2-1
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Cody Laskosky scored the go-ahead marker at 11:11 of the third period to push the Indy Fuel past the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-1, Friday at Xtream Arena. Riley Mercer took the loss with 35 saves, while Mitchell Weeks stopped 23 shots in the win.
Grant Ahcan kicked off the scoring for the Heartlanders, jamming the puck past Weeks on the left side to give Iowa a 1-0 lead with 1:33 remaining in the second period. Matt Petgrave evened it up at 5:33 of the third period on a shot from the high slot.
On Sat., Apr. 11, it's STEM Skate Off, pres. by Shoemaker Haaland, at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy. The Heartlanders conclude the weekend against the Fuel on Sun., Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. for Landers FanFest, pres. by United Iowa Financial, featuring a Pregame Food Truck Festival from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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