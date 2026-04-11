Winning Streak Reaches Eight Games

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans battle the Belleville Senators

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans battle the Belleville Senators(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), won the first game of a two-game series with Tahoe, 6-2 on Friday night in Allen, in front of a big crowd of 5,966 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

After a scoreless opening period, Brayden Watts put Allen on the board with his 23rd goal of the year to make it 1-0. After a pair of goals from Tahoe, Spencer Asuchak tied the game with his 12th goal of the season. Then Colton Hargrove scored his first of the night to put the Americans ahead for good.

Hargrove added his second of the night in the third period to put the Americans up 4-2. Michael Gildon and Jax Dubois added insult to injury for Tahoe, increasing the Americans lead to 6-2, and the rout was on.

Tahoe was charged with 22 penalty minutes in the game, compared to just eight minutes for the Americans. Allen made the most of their power play opportunities going 3-for-5 with the man advantage. Brayden Watts and a pair from Colton Hargrove provided power play goals for Allen.

Spencer Asuchak played in his 700th game on Friday night. Six hundred and sixteen of the 700 games came while wearing an Americans sweater. The Americans also extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games.

Danny Katic had three assists for the Americans on Friday night extending his point streak to a team-high 11 games.

The final game of the two-game series is on Saturday night at 7:10 PM. The Americans close the weekend with a Sunday afternoon game in Wichita.

They Said it:

Michael Gildon: We are playing our best hockey of the season right now. It was nice to chip in and get that 20th goal of the season, but the biggest stat, is winning our eighth in a row.

Spencer Asuchak: "Every game I play in an Americans game is special to me. 700 games is a nice accomplishment, but we still have bigger things as a team to do this season."

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ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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