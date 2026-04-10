Gargoyles Sign Brown, DeSantis, Humphrey for Final Home Stand

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today the team has signed forward Caden Brown, forward Nick DeSantis, and forward Blake Humphrey ahead of the team's final home stand with six games remaining in the Inaugural Season.

Brown, 22, is a five-year product of the NCAA. The St. Louis, MO native played two seasons for the U.S. National Development Program (USNTDP) before committing to the University of Wisconsin, where he played two seasons. After returning to the USHL to finish the 2022-23 season, Brown spent two years at Ohio State University before attending Ferris State University for his fifth season of college hockey. Over 104 career games, Brown accumulated 32 points (12G, 20A). Before joining the Gargoyles, Brown made his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on March 27 against the Bloomington Bison.

DeSantis, 23, is a four year graduate of Cornell University, where he played in 131 games. DeSantis picked up 56 points (29G, 27A) with the Big Red. Prior to his collegiate career, DeSantis played three seasons in the USHL, one season in the NAHL, and was signed with the Nanaimo Clippers in the BCHL during the 2020-21 COVID season that did not see any games. DeSantis will be slated to make his professional debut on Friday night with the Gargoyles.

Humphrey, 24, finished the SPHL season with the Fayetteville Marksmen after signing his first professional contract. The 5-9 forward from Syracuse, NY played 60 games over two seasons at Sacred Heart University before transferring to Lake Superior State University for the next two seasons. He registered 28 points (8G, 20A) in 96 NCAA games. Humphrey joined the Marksmen for 39 games, adding 23 points (13G, 10A).

The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of their inaugural season beginning Friday, April 10 against the Worcester Railers at First Horizon Coliseum. On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







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