Jonathan Forsberg Hired as the Market President, Zawyer Sports - Greensboro

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, are excited to welcome Jonathan Forsberg to the Gate City. Forsberg has been named as the Greensboro Market President, overseeing both the Greensboro Gargoyles and the UPSHOT Greensboro Groove.

Forsberg brings extensive experience in professional hockey operations. He spent the past six years with the Bridgeport Islanders, most recently serving as Vice President of Business Operations. Prior to that, he worked five seasons with the American Hockey League as Director of Team Business Services and spent two seasons as Senior Director of Sales and Analytics with the Charlotte Checkers.

A native of West Boylston, Massachusetts, Forsberg earned a Bachelor of Sport Management from Springfield College. Following an internship with his childhood favorite Boston Celtics, he began his professional career with the Worcester Sharks.

"I'm excited to return to North Carolina and join Greensboro, a city with a rich sports history and a passionate fanbase," said Forsberg. "This is a tremendous opportunity to help lead two new franchises and be part of something special. The impact the Gargoyles have already made in bringing hockey back to the community after two decades, combined with the excitement surrounding the debut of the UPSHOT League, makes this an incredibly unique moment. I'm grateful to join Zawyer Sports and look forward to connecting with our fans."

The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of their inaugural season beginning Friday, April 10 against the Worcester Railers at First Horizon Coliseum. On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







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