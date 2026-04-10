Rush to Honor Garrett Klotz's 700th Professional Game Before Season Finale

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday that the organization will honor Garrett Klotz ahead of his 700th professional game on Saturday, April 18th.

The team will hold a ceremony on the ice prior to puck drop. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. Klotz's family will be in town to celebrate the milestone.

Klotz, 38, has spent part or all of eight seasons in Rapid City since first suiting up for the Rush in 2018. In 18 years between the American Hockey League, Central Hockey League, Elite Ice Hockey League, and ECHL, Klotz will reach 700 games to close out the 2025-26 season. It will be his 203rd with the Rush, the most time he has spent with any organization.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound enforcer from Regina, Sask. has made his mark and legacy on the ice as one of the best and most feared fighters year after year, appropriately nicknamed 'The Sheriff.' He embraces his role as a protector, standing up for teammates and policing the game when actions cross the line.

Off the ice, Klotz has made his mark in the community, where he now lives full time with his wife, Shalyn, and daughters, Lola and Violet. The big man hosts 'Kamp Klotz' during the offseason, developing youth players in the Black Hills region. He has readied for life after hockey, having completed firefighter training at Rapid Valley Fire Department in 2025.

Klotz began his professional career in 2008 after being drafted by his boyhood team, the Philadelphia Flyers, in the third round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Inspired by former Flyers captain Eric Lindros, he has worn the number 88 for much of his time in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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