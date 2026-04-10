Rush Game Notes: April 10, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, open up their final road series of the season and the last weekend in the Utah Grizzlies' 31-year history. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MDT on Friday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Seth Fyten scored twice in the third period, but the Tulsa Oilers struck late to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 6-4, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. After a pair of lopsided games, the series finale was back-and-forth for 60 minutes. The two teams traded goals through the first half of the game and were tied, 2-2, 38 minutes in. The Oilers opened up a 4-2 lead with a go-ahead goal late in the second and another early in the third. Rapid City responded on the very next shift when Fyten batted in a puck at the top of the crease. Dave Smith aggressively pulled Rico DiMatteo with 2:25 remaining, and the extra-attacker situation paid off. Fyten played hero again, redirecting a net-front pass from Brett Davis to tie the game at four with exactly two minutes remaining. Tulsa got the last laugh: Sasha Mutala scored his second of the game with 1:08 on the clock, then the Oilers added an empty netter.

FYTEN BACK IN IT

Seth Fyten is playing his best offensive hockey as a pro right now, and last Saturday's game against Tulsa was his best performance of the season. Fyten scored two third-period goals, including a 6-on-5 redirection with two minutes remaining, to erase a multi-goal deficit. The Calgary native now has eight goals this season, and half of them have come in the last two weeks.

THE FORMER GRIZZLIES

Three former Grizzlies- Ryan Wagner, Cameron Buhl, and Briley Wood- return to the Maverik Center as visitors for the first and only time this season. All three of those men began their ECHL careers with Utah. Wagner has saved his best work for his old club with 23 points in 13 head-to-head games. Buhl and Wood each played their first professional games against Rapid City last season.

STEPPED UP ON HIS NIGHT

Last Saturday, the Rush honored Brett Davis as the 2026 winner of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the organization's highest individual honor. He was joined on the ice by his parents, Lee and Karen, along with former winners Garrett Klotz and Danny Battochio. Davis put forth a tremendous game with two timely assists, continuing his consistent stretch as the Rush's leading scorer in the second half of the season.

TWO NEW DEBUTS

The Rush announced two new signings last Sunday, forwards Will Portokalis (Toronto Metro University) and Teddy Lagerbäck (Stonehill College). With five players currently on the 14-day injured reserve and multiple more called up, the Rush will be able to dress a full lineup tonight in Utah.

A ROSTER RECORD

When Portokalis and Lagerbäck hit the ice, the Rush will set a new record with 52 total players to skate in at least one game in a single season, surpassing the high mark of 50 from 2017-18. Utah has been in a similar predicament, too: the Grizzlies lead the league with 60 players used this season, including nine goaltenders.

THE TORCH AND RICO SHOW

With Connor Murphy called up to Calgary for the second consecutive week, the Rush continue to turn to their two ECHL-contracted goaltenders between the pipes. Nathan Torchia and Rico DiMatteo have combined for just 17 games this season with Murphy getting the lion's share of time. Both men recorded their first wins in the ECHL against the Grizzlies, but neither have been on a trip to Utah until now.

THE FINAL HUNT

It is almost the end of an era: after 31 years between the IHL, AHL, and ECHL, this is the final series in Utah Grizzlies history. This rivalry has produced over 110 head-to-head meetings, including a 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs series, and countless twists and turns over the last 12 seasons. The Grizzlies announced last September the franchise will be relocated to Trenton, N.J. for the 2026-27 season.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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