Railers Hold off Gargoyles 5-4 in First Trip to Greensboro

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Parker Gahagen

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Parker Gahagen(Worcester Railers HC)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Worcester Railers HC (30-30-5-2, 67 pts) took the first of three nights against the Greensboro Gargoyles (18-42-6-1, 43 pts) on Friday, April 10th, with a final score of 5-4, in front of a crowd of 5,167 at the First Horizon Coliseum. Worcester will take on the Gargoyles for their second of three appearances in Greensboro on Saturday, April 11th, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Greensboro got things going with a top-shelf goal at 2:57 in the first, the play made by forward Greg Smith (1-0-1). Max Dorrington (1-0-1) responded for Worcester at 11:19 as he cleared the goal line behind the skate of goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev (1-1). Vinny Corcoran (1-2-3) kept the Railers' scoring streak going with another tally for the team less than two minutes later (2-1). Drew Callin (1-0-1) capitalized on the power play and finished off a rebound to close out the initial frame with Worcester up 3-1. Back-to-back goals from Matt DeMelis (1-1-2) and MacAuley Carson (1-0-1) expanded Worcester's unanswered streak to five within the first 5 ÃÂ½ minutes of play for the second. Drew Kuzma (2-1-3) nabbed a top-shelf goal for Greensboro at the tail end of the frame and made it 5-2. A second power play goal for the Gargoyles at the open of the third brought the night back down to a two-goal game as Nate Hanley (1-1-2) sank the puck on the backdoor while on the power play at 4:16. Kuzma closed out scoring for the night with a one-timer, also on the power play, at 16:12 in the third, with the 5-4 final going to Worcester as time ran out.

The Gargoyles picked up the game's first goal at 2:57 into the opening frame. Greg Smith (12th) sent the puck soaring high over the mask of Gahagen as an unfortunate broken stick for Cam McDonald sent Greensboro on a breakaway. However, Greensboro's narrow lead was wiped away as Max Dorrington (4th) finished off a kick-save rebound from netminder Ruslan Khazheyev and tied the game at one a piece at 11:19. Vinny Corcoran (1st) nabbed his first professional goal just under two minutes later. Corcoran jammed the puck through a narrow opening over the toe of Khazheyev as the netminder glued himself along the post. Drew Callin (22nd) also lit the lamp for the Railers as he capitalized on the second of back-to-back power play opportunities. Callin finished off a rebound as brother Anthony Callin made the initial setup with a drive from within the arch of the near faceoff circle. The remainder of time left in the frame ran down, and the Railers closed with a 3-1 lead. Shots in the period favored Worcester 15-7, while Greensboro led 2-1 in penalties.

Worcester didn't wait long to continue their scoring streak in the second. Matt DeMelis (18th) lit the lamp at 3:48 on Worcester's fifth bid in the period and made it a 4-1 game. MacAuley Carson (5th) continued momentum two minutes later with the fifth unanswered Railers goal at 5:20. Carson, positioned along the far post, tucked the puck behind the back of Khazheyev and narrowly evaded his outstretched mitt. Worcester's streak was snapped by Drew Kuzma (4th) with a top-shelf tally on the power play at 17:22 as Gleb Veremyev took a seat for high-sticking. Kuzma's goal finished off scoring for the period as the Gargoyles led in shots 15 to 12. Penalties for the period were three for Worcester and one for Greensboro.

Greensboro brought the game from a 5-2 game at the opening of the third to a 5-4 game at the close. Nate Hanley (2nd) and Kuzma (5th) each grabbed a power play goal for themselves at 4:16 and 16:12, respectively. Hanley capitalized back-door while Cole Donhauser was in the box for high-sticking. As Cam McDonald traded places with Donhauser, Kuzma sank a fierce one-timer while centered in the Railers' zone and found the back of the net along the near side. Despite the best efforts from Greensboro with an extra man in the final minutes of play, Worcester narrowly came out on top with a 5-4 final on their first of three nights in Greensboro. Final shots had Worcester ahead by two, 32-30. The Railers ended the night with six penalties for themselves, while the Gargoyles skated away with three.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Matt DeMelis (1-1-2, +3, 4 shots), 2nd Star: Drew Kuzma (2-1-3, +0, 6 shots), 1st Star: Vinny Corcoran (1-2-3, +3, 4 shots)... Final shots were 32-30 in favor of Worcester... Ruslan Khazheyev (7-24-4-0) made 27 saves on 32 shots for Greensboro, while Parker Gahagen (18-11-4-1) made 26 saves on 30 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 1-for-2 on power plays while Greensboro went 3-for-5... Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Ryan Miotto, Max Ruoho, Dalton Duhart, Declan McDonnell, Connor Federkow, Tristan Lennox, and Gabe Blanchard did not dress for Worcester...This was the first time in franchise history that the Railers have played at the First Horizon Coliseum against the Gargoyles... Vinny Corcoran gained his first professional point for his assist on Max Dorrington's goal in the first... Vinny Corcoran scored his first professional goal in the first period... The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Gargoyles and 1-0-0-0 at the First Horizon Coliseum...

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