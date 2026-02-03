ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tulsa's Armstrong fined, suspended

Tulsa's Easton Armstrong has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #646, Idaho at Tulsa, on Feb 1.

Armstrong is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline, as a result of a cross-checking incident at 9:43 of the first period.

Armstrong will miss Tulsa's games vs. Kansas City (Feb. 5) and at Kansas City (Feb. 6).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Wall fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Kylor Wall has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #644, Bloomington at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 1.

Wall is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 4:47 of the third period.

Wall will miss Kalamazoo's game vs. Cincinnati on Feb. 4.

Kalamazoo's Pennington fined

Kalamazoo's Davis Pennington has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #644, Bloomington at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 1.

Pennington is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 8:56 of the third period.

Adirondack's Amesbury, Maine's Gallatin fined

Adirondack's Daniel Amesbury and Maine's Owen Gallatin have both been fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #638, Maine at Adirondack, on Feb. 1.

Amesbury is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:23 of the third period.

Gallatin is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 19:54 of the third period.

