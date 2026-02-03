Koumontzis and Zins Teach Hockey Through Reading

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, are proud to serve the Gate City community by promoting healthy learning for young students. Demetrios Koumontzis and Trevor Zins spent their afternoon doing just that.

The Canterbury School welcomed Koumontzis, Zins, and Doyle to meet with their Kindergarten through 4th grade students. After reading a story about hockey, the players answered questions about scoring goals, celebrating, and traveling across the country as professional athletes while Doyle roused the crowd with his show stopping talent of eating every school supply in sight.

The Gargoyles School Day Game was postponed from Tuesday, February 3 to Thursday, April 16 against the Norfolk Admirals. Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Gladiators will now be played at 7 PM. To request a school visit, email Gargoyles Broadcast & Communications Manager, Casey Ditzel: Casey@zaywersports.com.







