Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears

Published on February 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Roelens, 23, has 18 points (11g-7a) in 32 games and leads the Solar Bears in penalty minutes with 63. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 48 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 43 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting 10 points (6g-4a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.







