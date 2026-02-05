Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO).

Gillies, 32, has appeared in 27 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 11-13-2 record with a 2.91 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%). Gillies has won three of his last four starts posting a 2.00 GAA and a .935 SV%.

His last AHL appearance was on January 17, leading the Crunch to a 4-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. His 27 saves earned him first star honors.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, the Concord, New Hampshire native has appeared in 35 National Hockey League (NHL) games in his career with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to turning pro, Gillies starred at Providence College, where he backstopped the Friars to their first ever NCAA Men's Hockey National Championship in 2015 and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. A third-round draft pick (75th overall) of Calgary in 2012, Gillies also earned Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Gillies has logged 267 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.







ECHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.