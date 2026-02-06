South Carolina Drops Back-And Forth-Contest to Savannah, 5-3
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
SAVANNAH, G.A. - Finishing a three-game road trip, the South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 5-3, on Thursday evening at Enmarket Arena.
South Carolina (27-16-1-0) jumped out in front in the first period. With less than four minutes remaining in the opening frame, John Fusco banked a pass to himself and found Kaden Bohlsen on a breakaway, where he slotted home his third goal in his last four games to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.
Savannah (21-17-2-1) responded just under six minutes into the second period. Chris Lipe tied the game at one with 14:01 remaining in the frame, but the Stingrays answered less than two minutes later. Lynden Breen jammed home a rebound at the top of the crease to restore South Carolina's one-goal lead, though the advantage was short-lived.
Keaton Pehrson tied the game at two just 30 seconds later before Nick Granowicz gave the Ghost Pirates their first lead of the night with 10:01 remaining in the second period. South Carolina generated several chances over the final 10 minutes of the frame but headed into the third period trailing, 3-2.
Early in the final frame, Simon Pinard wired home a snapshot tying the game at three with 13:27 left in regulation, but the Ghost Pirates again had an answer. Tristan Amonte scored sending the Ghost Pirates back ahead just over a minute later, 4-3.
South Carolina pressed for the tying goal late and pulled netminder Seth Eisele for an extra attacker with over three minutes left, but Amonte iced the game with an empty-netter with 1:52 remaining to give Savannah a 5-3 victory.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates
