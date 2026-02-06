South Carolina Drops Back-And Forth-Contest to Savannah, 5-3

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates(South Carolina Stingrays)

SAVANNAH, G.A. - Finishing a three-game road trip, the South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 5-3, on Thursday evening at Enmarket Arena.

South Carolina (27-16-1-0) jumped out in front in the first period. With less than four minutes remaining in the opening frame, John Fusco banked a pass to himself and found Kaden Bohlsen on a breakaway, where he slotted home his third goal in his last four games to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Savannah (21-17-2-1) responded just under six minutes into the second period. Chris Lipe tied the game at one with 14:01 remaining in the frame, but the Stingrays answered less than two minutes later. Lynden Breen jammed home a rebound at the top of the crease to restore South Carolina's one-goal lead, though the advantage was short-lived.

Keaton Pehrson tied the game at two just 30 seconds later before Nick Granowicz gave the Ghost Pirates their first lead of the night with 10:01 remaining in the second period. South Carolina generated several chances over the final 10 minutes of the frame but headed into the third period trailing, 3-2.

Early in the final frame, Simon Pinard wired home a snapshot tying the game at three with 13:27 left in regulation, but the Ghost Pirates again had an answer. Tristan Amonte scored sending the Ghost Pirates back ahead just over a minute later, 4-3.

South Carolina pressed for the tying goal late and pulled netminder Seth Eisele for an extra attacker with over three minutes left, but Amonte iced the game with an empty-netter with 1:52 remaining to give Savannah a 5-3 victory.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.