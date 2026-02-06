ECHL Transactions - February 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 5, 2026:

Bloomington:

Delete Garret Sparks, G Placed on Reserve 2/4

Florida:

Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Traded to Greensboro

Add Patrick Kyte, D Acquired from Greensboro

Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

Add Cole Beamin, D Acquired from Norfolk

Greensboro:

Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve

Add Lukas Sillinger, F Acquired from Florida

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Traded to Florida

Indy:

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve

Add Owen Flores, G Assigned by Rockford

Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve 2/4

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve 2/4

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve 2/4

Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve 2/4

Delete Charlie Wright, D Recalled by Coachella Valley 2/4

Norfolk:

Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cole Beamin, D Traded to Fort Wayne

Orlando:

Add Colby Muise, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jon Gillies, G Loaned to Syracuse

Reading:

Delete Connor McMenamin, F Placed on Reserve

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Josh Davies, F Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Signed ECHL SPC

South Carolina:

Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on Reserve

Add Seth Eisele, G Assigned by Hershey

Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild

Toledo:

Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Add Brandon Hawkins, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jake Gravelle, F Signed ECHL SPC

Tulsa:

Add Tomas Suchanek, G Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Jake Sibell, G Placed on Reserve

Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Zach Urdahl, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Brayden Edwards, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete David Breazeale, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve







