ECHL Transactions - February 5
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 5, 2026:
Bloomington:
Delete Garret Sparks, G Placed on Reserve 2/4
Florida:
Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Traded to Greensboro
Add Patrick Kyte, D Acquired from Greensboro
Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
Add Cole Beamin, D Acquired from Norfolk
Greensboro:
Add Anthony Messuri, F Activated from Reserve
Add Lukas Sillinger, F Acquired from Florida
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Traded to Florida
Indy:
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve
Add Owen Flores, G Assigned by Rockford
Delete Ryan Ouellette, G Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Noah Massie, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Add Dylan Wells, G Activated from Reserve 2/4
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve 2/4
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve 2/4
Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve 2/4
Delete Charlie Wright, D Recalled by Coachella Valley 2/4
Norfolk:
Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cole Beamin, D Traded to Fort Wayne
Orlando:
Add Colby Muise, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jon Gillies, G Loaned to Syracuse
Reading:
Delete Connor McMenamin, F Placed on Reserve
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Josh Davies, F Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Signed ECHL SPC
South Carolina:
Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on Reserve
Add Seth Eisele, G Assigned by Hershey
Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Iowa Wild
Toledo:
Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Add Brandon Hawkins, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jake Gravelle, F Signed ECHL SPC
Tulsa:
Add Tomas Suchanek, G Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Jake Sibell, G Placed on Reserve
Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Zach Urdahl, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Brayden Edwards, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete David Breazeale, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Mariners Host Orlando Solar Bears for Winter Olympics Night and 207 Night - Maine Mariners
- Brushville to Perform Following Bison Game - Bloomington Bison
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Acquire Defenseman Patrick Kyte - Florida Everblades
- Everblades to Retire John McCarron's #25 - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Acquire Lukas Sillinger in Trade with Florida for Patrick Kyte - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Lions Add a USports All-Star Defenseman - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Seth Eisele Returned on Loan to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Defeat Wichita 4-1 on Faith & Family Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Defenseman D.J. King Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Names Skunakis as Manager of Team Services and Events - ECHL
- Offenses Shine as Grizzlies Down Knight Monsters in 9-6 Showdown - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Score Season High 9 Goals in Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Lose Tight Game to Norfolk - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Outlast Swamp Rabbits in 3-2 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Point in First-Ever Meeting with Idaho - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ryley Appelt Scores First Professional Goal in 3-1 Win over Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wagner Scores Twice, Rush Drop Evenly Matched Game to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Norfolk Back in the Win Column with Road Victory over Allen - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Tripped up in KC Suburbs, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.