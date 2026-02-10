Bison Announce Guns & Hoses Charity Ticket Bundle

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today details for the Guns & Hoses ticket package bundle, which includes tickets to both the annual charity game between Bloomington Police and Bloomington Fire departments and the Bison vs Fort Wayne Komets games on Saturday, March 14 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The Guns & Hoses game raises money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefiting Special Olympics of Central Illinois, and $17 is donated from every ticket bundle purchase!

Starting at just $33, fans who purchase the bundle will receive access to both the 2 p.m. Guns & Hoses game and the 7 p.m. Bison vs Fort Wayne Komets game. Attendees at the charity game will be asked to exit the venue while it is prepared for the Bison game.

Guns & Hoses ticket bundles can be purchased at gofevo.com/group/Bloomingtonbison20.

